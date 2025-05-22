Gardai investigate serious assault in Clondalkin

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station

A man in his 30s was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital following a serious assault at a retail centre in Clondalkin village on Thursday.

Gardaí responded to a report of the assault on the Ninth Lock Road at approximately 11:45am.

According to their statement, the man was brought to TUH for treatment of injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Investigations are ongoing and gardaí are appealing for witnesses to make contact.

Anyone who may have been travelling in the area of Ninth Lock Road, Clondalkin, between 11.30am and 12 noon today, Thursday, May 22 is asked to come forward.

They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam footage from the area at this time, to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.