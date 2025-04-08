Search
Gardai investigating ongoing feud arrest two people

William O ConnorApril 8, 2025 5:48 pm

TWO people have been arrested by gardai investigating the ongoing feud in the Ronanstown area of Clondalkin.

The ongoing feud has resulted in pipe bomb and arson attacks, the discharge of firearms and drug dealing in the area.

A man in his 20s was arrested in the city centre and woman, also in her 20s, was arrested in Clondalkin.

A statement from Gardai said: “As part of ongoing investigations into the activities of an organised crime group in Ronanstown, Gardaí attached to the South Dublin Serious Crime Unit arrested two people today, Tuesday 8th April, 2025.

“This criminal group is involved in an ongoing feud in the Ronanstown area of Dublin which has resulted in pipe bomb and arson attacks, the discharge of firearms, drug dealing and other serious incidents.

“These arrests form part of an ongoing Garda investigation aimed at disrupting these criminal elements.

“A male, aged in his 20s was arrested in Dublin City Centre today and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in West Dublin.

‘“A female, aged in her 20s was arrested in Clondalkin and is currently detained under Section 50, Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda station in West Dublin”.

