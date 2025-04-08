Search
Locals are barking mad over dog mess offenders
A dog looks on as its owner scoops up the poo

Alessia MicalizziApril 8, 2025 12:07 pm

In response to “an increasing issue with dog waste,” Old Bawn residents called on their neighbours to take responsibility for their action.

“This is not only unpleasant but also a serious health hazard. Stepping in dog mess is frustrating for everyone, and it can spread harmful bacteria, posing risks to children and other residents,” read a letter that circulated among houses in the area.

