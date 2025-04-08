Locals are barking mad over dog mess offenders

A dog looks on as its owner scoops up the poo

In response to “an increasing issue with dog waste,” Old Bawn residents called on their neighbours to take responsibility for their action.

“This is not only unpleasant but also a serious health hazard. Stepping in dog mess is frustrating for everyone, and it can spread harmful bacteria, posing risks to children and other residents,” read a letter that circulated among houses in the area.

