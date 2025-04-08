Search
Corkagh Park cafe will be complete by end of Spring
An artist impression of the new cafe

Corkagh Park cafe will be complete by end of Spring

Echo StaffApril 8, 2025 11:58 am

Construction works of the new café in Corkagh Park “will be fully completed by the end of Spring 2025,” said South Dublin County Council.

After saying last month that the café was scheduled to open to the public by March, the Council gave a further update on the project at the Clondalkin area meeting on Wednesday, March 19.

“Work continues and the roofing and glazing of the building is finished and the internal fit out is well underway,” said the report while emphasizing that Green Isle Road and St John’s carparks and a Fairy Tree Trail have also been completed as part of the overall upgrades to the park.

Within the €5m scheme, the café is part of the new Corkagh Park ‘hub zone’ along with 10 public toilets, a multi-use events space with a stage and seating areas.

“A second tender process for the operator of the facility is currently underway,” added the Council.

“Once they are appointed, they will be involved in the final fit out of the coffee shop post construction.

“The dates for this will be confirmed subject to a successful tender outcome and the appointment of an operator.”

Read More


Plans to repair old wall damaged by Storm Eowyn

Clondalkin

SOUTH Dublin County Council will need to appoint a contractor to repair a 11-meter section of an old wall damaged by a...

Horses, public lighting and the scourge of scooters all leads to intimidation in area

Clondalkin

A LACK of public lighting is one of the issues affecting businesses and patrons at Neilstown Shopping Centre. This leads to people...

Four years for man with over €160k worth of cannabis for sale or supply at retail park

Clondalkin

A man who was caught transporting just over €160,000 worth of cannabis has been jailed for four years, reports Sonya McClean. Paulius...

Steel fence erected by council deemed an eyesore by locals

Clondalkin

RESIDENTS in a tidy cul-de-sac in Clondalkin were surprised to see a fence installed behind a house this week, which has been...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST