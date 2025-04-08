Corkagh Park cafe will be complete by end of Spring

Construction works of the new café in Corkagh Park “will be fully completed by the end of Spring 2025,” said South Dublin County Council.

After saying last month that the café was scheduled to open to the public by March, the Council gave a further update on the project at the Clondalkin area meeting on Wednesday, March 19.

“Work continues and the roofing and glazing of the building is finished and the internal fit out is well underway,” said the report while emphasizing that Green Isle Road and St John’s carparks and a Fairy Tree Trail have also been completed as part of the overall upgrades to the park.

Within the €5m scheme, the café is part of the new Corkagh Park ‘hub zone’ along with 10 public toilets, a multi-use events space with a stage and seating areas.

“A second tender process for the operator of the facility is currently underway,” added the Council.

“Once they are appointed, they will be involved in the final fit out of the coffee shop post construction.

“The dates for this will be confirmed subject to a successful tender outcome and the appointment of an operator.”