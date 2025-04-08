Irish cardinal to play crucial role in the event of papal demise
POPE Francis continues to recover following recent health concerns, however an Irish Cardinal from Drimnagh is expected to play a crucial role in the Vatican.
Cardinal Kevin Farrell is a senior-ranking member of the Catholic Church.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Parents have had enough to do and are fighting backBallyfermot
A VOLUNTARY group of parents who advocate for the children with additional needs in Ballyfermot and the wider community, hosted an information...
Watching Caiden undergo treatment has been difficultBallyfermot
St Patrick’s Athletic superfan 10-year-old cancer patient Caiden Molloy, from Ballyfermot got to meet his heroes on Wednesday to mark Daffodil Day...
‘I never know why people buy quad bikes and scramblers for their kids’Ballyfermot
DAMAGE caused by scramblers in California Hills has led to calls for more “effective measures” to tackle the problem.At the recent South...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.