Properties searched by Gardai investigating smuggling of drugs into prisons

Gardai are investigating the smuggling of controlled drugs into Cloverhill Prison

Properties in Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and Tallaght were searched by gardai investigating the smuggling of controlled drugs into Wheatfield, Cloverhill and Mountjoy Prisons.

A number of miniature phones wrapped in insulation tape ready to be sent by drone to the prisons were seized during the searches according to gardai.

Controlled drugs including €17,000 cannabis, €5,000 cocaine, €3,000 tablets were also seized in the properties along with €22,000 in cash.

A statement released by gardai said: “As part of an ongoing investigation into the smuggling of controlled drugs and contraband into Wheatfield, Cloverhill and Mountjoy Prisons, Gardaí today carried out searches of properties in Clondalkin, Ballyfermot, Coolock and Tallaght, Tuesday 8th April 2025.

“Gardai also carried out searches of a number of cells in Mountjoy Prison.

“The searches were conducted by Gardai attached to DMR South Serious Crime Unit with assistance from the Dublin Crime Response Team and the Irish Prison Service.

“In addition, €22,000 in cash, a drone, a Rolex watch, mobile phones, financial documents, improvised weapons and drug paraphernalia including weighing scales and bagging equipment were also seized”.

Gardai say Investigations are ongoing.