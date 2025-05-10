Gardai investigating serious assault arrest two men

Gardai are asking people with any information to contact Clondalkin Garda Station

TWO men have been arrested by gardai investigating a serious assault in Clondalkin on Friday afternoon.

The two men arrested, one in their 20s and the other in his late teens, were arrested today by gardai and are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Dublin.

The man assaulted during the incident remains in Tallaght University Hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A garda statement issued on Saturday morning said: “Gardaí investigating a serious assault at a residence in Kilcronan View, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, yesterday afternoon, Friday 9th May 2025, have arrested two individuals.

“A man, aged in his 20s, and a youth, aged in his late teens, were arrested earlier today, Saturday 10th May 2025.

Both males are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Dublin.

“A man (20s) remains in hospital being treated for non-life threatening injuries following the incident’.

Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with any information relating to this incident to please come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were in the area between 12.30pm and 1.30pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.