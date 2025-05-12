Search
‘Creativity in Common’ celebrates the power of inclusive creativity
Rathfarnham artist Michael Hade with his piece ‘It’s a Plane’ at the Royal Hibernian Academy

‘Creativity in Common’ celebrates the power of inclusive creativity

Ellen GoughMay 12, 2025 9:19 am

A NEW exhibition bringing together works by neurodiverse artists opens this week in Rathfarnham.

‘Creativity in Common’ is a vibrant exhibition presented by Connections Arts Centre (CAC) that is taking place at Ballyroan Library in Rathfarnham from Wednesday, May 7.

