‘Creativity in Common’ celebrates the power of inclusive creativity
A NEW exhibition bringing together works by neurodiverse artists opens this week in Rathfarnham.
‘Creativity in Common’ is a vibrant exhibition presented by Connections Arts Centre (CAC) that is taking place at Ballyroan Library in Rathfarnham from Wednesday, May 7.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Climbing the Kerry mountains to prepare for the CaminoTallaght
Climbers from Tallaght Athletics Club took a trip to Kerry this bank holiday weekend as part of their preparations for the Camino...
Challenge to raise funds for children with cancerTallaght
Barretstown, Ireland’s largest and most established provider of therapeutic camps and programmes for children affected by cancer and other serious illnesses, is...
Tallaght library issues 8,000 books and has almost 20,000 visitorsTallaght
TALLAGHT library had 19,821 visitors in March, featuring 190 events and issuing over 8,000 books. Nearly 400 new members joined the library...
Salutations to John who turned up for work ‘come rain or snow’Tallaght
OVER 30 people took part in an “emotional” send-off to a Templeogue employee retiring after 21 years. John Byrne (54), who has...
AUTHOREllen Gough
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.