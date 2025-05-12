Search
Tallaght library issues 8,000 books and has almost 20,000 visitors
Echo Staff
May 12, 2025

TALLAGHT library had 19,821 visitors in March, featuring 190 events and issuing over 8,000 books.

Nearly 400 new members joined the library throughout the month. Among March highlights were the Seachtain Na Gaeilge sessions, International Women’s Day panels and talks and Engineers’ Week.

