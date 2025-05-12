Anti-social incidents on routes include two men with handgun
TWO young men carrying a handgun were seen by a driver of the 77A bus route at a stop on the Belgard Road according to the monthly Tallaght Transport Forum report.
The incident took place on Monday, April 14, around 1pm, and was captured by CCTV.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Cutting edge equipment to future-proof tissue testingNews
The Cellular Pathology Laboratory at Tallaght University Hospital (TUH), responsible for testing patient tissue samples, has just installed a cutting edge new...
Darkness into Light spreads love and hopeNews
Darkness into Light walks to support suicide prevention will come back this Saturday as founder Johnny Fox is remembered.On May 10, starting...
Call to reduce pressure on ED’s workload on mental health casesNews
Tallaght University Hospital cares for “a disproportionate volume” of mental health assessments, according to a report.The ‘Acute Mental Healthcare in Hospital Emergency...
Lights, cameras and action from Defence Forces snapperNews
A NEW photographic exhibition highlighting the diverse roles within the Defence Forces is on display at Tallaght Library for the month of...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.