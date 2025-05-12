Search
Anti-social incidents on routes include two men with handgun

Alessia MicalizziMay 12, 2025 10:29 am

TWO young men carrying a handgun were seen by a driver of the 77A bus route at a stop on the Belgard Road according to the monthly Tallaght Transport Forum report.

The incident took place on Monday, April 14, around 1pm, and was captured by CCTV.

