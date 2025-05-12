Search
Problems with sale of Old School Master’s House in Lucan village
Maurice GarveyMay 12, 2025 10:50 am

LEGAL complexities have led to further delays in the sale of the Old School Master’s House building in Lucan village.

The acquisition of the building by South Dublin County Council to benefit tourism interests in the area, has been a source of interest for a number of years.

