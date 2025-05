Mark Pollock with Sgt Kerri Maguire (centre) who was pregnant at the time of her portrait being taken and Sgt Carmel Bennett Photo by: Sam Gibney

A NEW photographic exhibition highlighting the diverse roles within the Defence Forces is on display at Tallaght Library for the month of May.

‘From Many Paths, One Purpose’ is local photographer Mark Pollock’s first exhibition, made up of 103 individual photographs of service members and support staff across all branches of the Irish Defence Forces.