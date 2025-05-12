Bonus points for rugby club’s mini-forest in underused area
CLONDALKIN RFC has become the first rugby club in Ireland to plant a mini-forest on their club grounds.
The planting, done in conjunction with the 100 Million Tree Project and sponsored by Uniphar, took place on April 22.
AUTHOREllen Gough
