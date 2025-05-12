Take Action for a Greener South Dublin County This May! – Dublin Climate Action Week

Mark your calendars! South Dublin County Council is thrilled to be a key partner in Dublin Climate Action Week, taking place from May 12th to 18th.

This inspiring week is a fantastic opportunity for all of us to learn, engage and contribute to building a more sustainable and resilient future right here in our community.

Climate change is a challenge we face together and Dublin Climate Action Week provides a platform for everyone – individuals, families, community groups and businesses – to discover practical ways to make a difference.

South Dublin County Council is hosting a diverse range of events throughout the week, designed to be informative, engaging and empowering.

Get Involved in South Dublin County!

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the exciting events happening locally: