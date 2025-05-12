Search
Take Action for a Greener South Dublin County This May! – Dublin Climate Action Week

Take Action for a Greener South Dublin County This May! – Dublin Climate Action Week

Echo StaffMay 12, 2025 2:38 pm

Mark your calendars! South Dublin County Council is thrilled to be a key partner in Dublin Climate Action Week, taking place from May 12th to 18th.

This inspiring week is a fantastic opportunity for all of us to learn, engage and contribute to building a more sustainable and resilient future right here in our community.

Climate change is a challenge we face together and Dublin Climate Action Week provides a platform for everyone – individuals, families, community groups and businesses – to discover practical ways to make a difference.

South Dublin County Council is hosting a diverse range of events throughout the week, designed to be informative, engaging and empowering.

Get Involved in South Dublin County!

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the exciting events happening locally:

  • Discover Sustainable Farming in Glenasmole (Thursday May 15th, 2pm)
  • Community Climate Action Funding (Friday 16th May 1-2pm, County Hall, Tallaght):
  • Join us to prepare a new stepping stones forest or for a guided walk of the Dublin Mountains Makeover project or to help with peatland restorations.
  • For more details on these events plus many more, go to Dublin Climate Action Week.

Read More


Echo.ie gives us unlimited space – Print still matters, but online allows us to thrive

Business

In its 45 years of business, The Echo navigated a constantly evolving media sector and soon understood that going online could be...

Business expansion another step up the ladder for Sylvia

Business

HARD work and graft is paying off for Ballyfermot businesswomen Sylvia Kennedy, who this week celebrated teaming up with Sorrento Pizza Ireland...

The Echo Newspaper price increase

Business

As we continue to navigate through the ever-growing digital landscape of media news and the change in buying habits of traditional newspapers,...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST