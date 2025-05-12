Take Action for a Greener South Dublin County This May! – Dublin Climate Action Week
Mark your calendars! South Dublin County Council is thrilled to be a key partner in Dublin Climate Action Week, taking place from May 12th to 18th.
This inspiring week is a fantastic opportunity for all of us to learn, engage and contribute to building a more sustainable and resilient future right here in our community.
Climate change is a challenge we face together and Dublin Climate Action Week provides a platform for everyone – individuals, families, community groups and businesses – to discover practical ways to make a difference.
South Dublin County Council is hosting a diverse range of events throughout the week, designed to be informative, engaging and empowering.
Get Involved in South Dublin County!
Here’s a sneak peek at some of the exciting events happening locally:
- Discover Sustainable Farming in Glenasmole (Thursday May 15th, 2pm)
- Community Climate Action Funding (Friday 16th May 1-2pm, County Hall, Tallaght):
- Join us to prepare a new stepping stones forest or for a guided walk of the Dublin Mountains Makeover project or to help with peatland restorations.
- For more details on these events plus many more, go to Dublin Climate Action Week.