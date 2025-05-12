Database puts Rathcoole crime rate at 90 per cent above average
THE crime rate in the Ronanstown, Clondalkin and Rathcoole garda districts is “very high” compared to the national average, according to a new database, while Tallaght is just above the “high” threshold.
Criminology expert and former garda Brian Fox developed Crimestats.ie, an open-source website linking Eircode, local garda stations and CSO crime figures from the previous year to inform the public about crime rate in their area.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
