Database puts Rathcoole crime rate at 90 per cent above average

Alessia MicalizziMay 12, 2025 3:38 pm

THE crime rate in the Ronanstown, Clondalkin and Rathcoole garda districts is “very high” compared to the national average, according to a new database, while Tallaght is just above the “high” threshold.

Criminology expert and former garda Brian Fox developed Crimestats.ie, an open-source website linking Eircode, local garda stations and CSO crime figures from the previous year to inform the public about crime rate in their area.

