Salutations to John who turned up for work ‘come rain or snow’

Anto Connolly, John Byrne and Yvonne Butler (job coach who supported John getting the job at Mak Fasteners)

OVER 30 people took part in an “emotional” send-off to a Templeogue employee retiring after 21 years.

John Byrne (54), who has Down syndrome, has been a “vital” part of Tallaght materials company Mak Fasteners, said manager Anto Connolly, showing up “come rain or snow.”