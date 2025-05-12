Salutations to John who turned up for work ‘come rain or snow’
OVER 30 people took part in an “emotional” send-off to a Templeogue employee retiring after 21 years.
John Byrne (54), who has Down syndrome, has been a “vital” part of Tallaght materials company Mak Fasteners, said manager Anto Connolly, showing up “come rain or snow.”
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
