Search
Salutations to John who turned up for work ‘come rain or snow’
Anto Connolly, John Byrne and Yvonne Butler (job coach who supported John getting the job at Mak Fasteners)

Salutations to John who turned up for work ‘come rain or snow’

Alessia MicalizziMay 12, 2025 4:05 pm

OVER 30 people took part in an “emotional” send-off to a Templeogue employee retiring after 21 years.

John Byrne (54), who has Down syndrome, has been a “vital” part of Tallaght materials company Mak Fasteners, said manager Anto Connolly, showing up “come rain or snow.”

Read More


Maintenance contract put in place to upgrade facilities at leisure centre

Tallaght

A maintenance contract was put in place to upgrade facilities in Tallaght Leisure Centre following requests from councillors last year.The need for...

Challenge to raise funds for children with cancer

Tallaght

Barretstown, Ireland’s largest and most established provider of therapeutic camps and programmes for children affected by cancer and other serious illnesses, is...

Tallaght library issues 8,000 books and has almost 20,000 visitors

Tallaght

TALLAGHT library had 19,821 visitors in March, featuring 190 events and issuing over 8,000 books. Nearly 400 new members joined the library...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST