Tender Mercies: A Tour-de-Force performance portrays Mary Fortune
INSPIRED by a headline in a local newspaper, Fair City’s Sorcha Furlong, in a tour-de-force performance, captivatingly portrays Mary Fortune.
She recounts the highs and lows, loves, disappointments and demons of her time with us.
For the price of a coffee, enjoy The Echo in print or with an online subscription and get over 80 local stories every week.
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Pierre to build his musicArts & Culture
“…It was one of those moments where I thought, ‘wow, there are no rules; we can be and do whatever the frick...
The Path that Connects Us: Collaboration with residents from Glenaulin Nursing HomeArts & Culture
HAVING worked in Glenaulin Nursing Home for many years, I’ve witnessed firsthand the disconnect that can exist between the elderly and younger...
French Riveria Trip: Great opportunity for Community ChoirArts & Culture
“OVER the next week our members are hard at work preparing for two scheduled performances in the French Italian Riviera,” beams Clondalkin...
Nature on our doorsteps: Early summer butterfliesArts & Culture
Rosaleen Dwyer is the County Heritage Officer at South Dublin County Council – every week she gives us an insight into the...
AUTHORRyan Butler
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.