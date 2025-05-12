Search
Tender Mercies: A Tour-de-Force performance portrays Mary Fortune
Sorcha Furlong in the poster for 'Tender Mercies'

Tender Mercies: A Tour-de-Force performance portrays Mary Fortune

May 12, 2025

INSPIRED by a headline in a local newspaper, Fair City’s Sorcha Furlong, in a tour-de-force performance, captivatingly portrays Mary Fortune.

She recounts the highs and lows, loves, disappointments and demons of her time with us.

