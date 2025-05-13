Freedom from Fear shines spotlight on coercive control

A TU Dublin student-led event encouraged the community to look at domestic violence from a broader perspective and at victims across all genders.

The organisers of ‘Freedom from Fear’ acknowledged that in Ireland one in three women reported experiencing psychological abuse from a partner in their lifetime, and one in four have faced physical or sexual violence since the age of 15.

Meanwhile, as highlighted in the event, one in seven men experience domestic violence “often in the form of coercive control or emotional abuse, with only around 5pc choosing to report it.”

The event that took place on Thursday, April 10 at the TUD Tallaght campus aimed to go beyond a gender-specific lens and incorporated the perspectives of women, men, children, and LGBTQ+ individuals on domestic abuse, “encouraging a more inclusive and honest dialogue.”

Among speakers, Men’s Aid’s Derek Byrne addressed the experiences of male survivors and the LGBTQ+ community, challenging common misconceptions about who can be affected by domestic abuse.

Lesley Barrett from Saoirse Domestic Violence Services advocated for women and children who face violence in the home, emphasising the importance of support services in empowering survivors to heal and rebuild.

Primary school teacher Ciara Carew shared classroom experiences that highlighted how children often carry the emotional burden of domestic violence into school, such as students asking her ‘Why are my parents fighting?’.

Resilience, and the strength it takes for survivors to speak out, seek help, and move forward despite the trauma they’ve endured, was the theme resonating across all speeches.

According to the student organisers, this “left a lasting impression on the audience and reinforced the critical need for education, empathy, and continued advocacy.

“Freedom from Fear provided an opportunity for stories that are too often silenced to be heard, reminding us that awareness is not just about statistics, but about people.”

The panel of speakers was followed by a Q&A session “with attendees engaging deeply with the speakers and many staying afterwards to continue conversations in a more personal setting.”

A raffle at the event raised €195 for Saoirse Domestic Violence Services that contributed to the event with branded material to promote their mission.

The event was supported from local businesses and community partners, with raffle prizes sponsored by Vault Health Club, Ten 10, Dolce Cookies, Pretty Little Homewares, and other local supporters.