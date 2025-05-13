Call for multi-agency action against anti-social behaviour

Open substance use in Tallaght village is increasing according to TCC

Anti-social behaviour and open substance use in Tallaght village are “increasing” according to Tallaght Community Council who renewed their call for a multi-agency response.

“Blatant drug-dealing and drops” are taking place at repeated times and places, as they wrote in a letter to relevant authorities three weeks ago, along with loitering and alcohol consumption at ATMs and outside banks, violent thefts in shops, and criminal damage to business premises.