Search
Call for multi-agency action against anti-social behaviour
Open substance use in Tallaght village is increasing according to TCC

Call for multi-agency action against anti-social behaviour

Alessia MicalizziMay 13, 2025 10:57 am

Anti-social behaviour and open substance use in Tallaght village are “increasing” according to Tallaght Community Council who renewed their call for a multi-agency response.

“Blatant drug-dealing and drops” are taking place at repeated times and places, as they wrote in a letter to relevant authorities three weeks ago, along with loitering and alcohol consumption at ATMs and outside banks, violent thefts in shops, and criminal damage to business premises.

Read More


All applicants on housing list get equal access to long-term housing

News

All applicants on the housing list, whether they are receiving HAP or not, “are afforded equal access to long-term social housing through...

Cian (26) helped change the lives of three people

News

“Cian always helped everyone, that’s who he was,” said the brother of an organ donor who has changed the lives of three...

Lights, cameras and action from Defence Forces snapper

News

A NEW photographic exhibition highlighting the diverse roles within the Defence Forces is on display at Tallaght Library for the month of...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST