Bright future for Irish in Tallaght area with theatre
The construction of a theatre beside Aon Scéal Café in the Tallaght Irish Language and Cultural Centre will set a “bright” future for Irish in the area.
Works have commenced last week, explained Pól Ó Meadhra from Gaelphobal Thamhlachta, and the space is expected to be complete and ready to open this September.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
