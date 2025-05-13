Search
Bright future for Irish in Tallaght area with theatre
Construction starts on the theatre beside Aon Scéal

Bright future for Irish in Tallaght area with theatre

Alessia MicalizziMay 13, 2025 11:09 am

The construction of a theatre beside Aon Scéal Café in the Tallaght Irish Language and Cultural Centre will set a “bright” future for Irish in the area.

Works have commenced last week, explained Pól Ó Meadhra from Gaelphobal Thamhlachta, and the space is expected to be complete and ready to open this September.

