Man rushed to hospital following ‘serious assault’ in Clondalkin

Gardai in Clondalkin are investigating the serious assault in Bawnogue today.

A MAN in his 20s has been taken to Tallaght University Hospital following an assault at a residence in Kilcronan View, Clondalkin today.

Gardaí responded to reports of a “serious assault” that occurred in the Bawnogue estate at approximately 12.30pm this afternoon, Friday, May 9.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo that the man was treated at TUH for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is understood that he sustained facial injuries and lost three fingers in the attack, which could be linked to an ongoing feud in the area.

The assault followed other attacks and violent incidents occurring locally in the last number of months.

As the investigation is ongoing, Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information relating to this incident to please come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area this morning are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station Garda Station on (01) 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.