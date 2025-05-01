Gardai issue appeal for help in tracing missing Robert
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Robert Costello who is reported missing from Jobstown since Wednesday, April 30.
Robert is described as being approximately 5 foot 7 inches in height, with a slim build, dark brown hair and green/brown eyes.
When last seen Robert was wearing black pullover raincoat, black tracksuit bottoms, black runners and was carrying a blue shopping bag.
Robert may have travelled to Dublin city centre.
Gardaí and Robert’s family are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with any information on Robert’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.