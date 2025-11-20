Search
Gardai seek help in finding missing Megan (15)
Megan O’Brien (15)

Gardai seek help in finding missing Megan (15)

Echo StaffNovember 20, 2025 10:01 am

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Megan O’Brien (15), who is reported missing from Tallaght, Dublin 24, since Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

Megan was last seen at approximately 6pm on Tuesday 18th November 2025 and may have travelled to Blackrock, Co. Dublin.

Megan is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height, with a slim build, brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Megan was wearing cream jumper, black leggings and white shoes.

Gardaí are concerned for Megan’s well-being.

Anyone with any information on Megan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

