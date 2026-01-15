Search
Gardai targeting people and groups involved in drug intimidation

Gardai targeting people and groups involved in drug intimidation

James Roulston MooneyJanuary 15, 2026 10:24 am

Gardaí are actively targeting groups and individuals involved in drugs and intimidation and are able to identify them through a research project.

Drug dealing and drug-related intimidation has been an issue in South Dublin in recent months, with The Echo reporting in December that dealers had begun to take over homes.

Read More


This weeks front pages – January 15, 2026

Latest

The Echo is out today! You’ll find the latest edition on shelves across Tallaght, Clondalkin, Lucan, Ballyfermot and neighbouring areas.Support local journalism...

Preliminary figures for organ donation at lowest since pandemic

News

Recent preliminary end-of-year figures for organ donations and transplants in Ireland in 2025 are the lowest since the pandemic.Preliminary figures published by...

Increased capacity on Luas Line requested

News

Increased capacity on the Luas Red Line has been requested after the delay of the planned Dart+ South West extension.A letter has...

Criticism of councillors who do not take part in debate or votes

News

A Tallaght councillor has criticised his fellow elected members who attend meetings by video call but do not take part in debate...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST