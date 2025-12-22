Gift Yourself Tomorrow: National drinkaware campaign for 2025

ADrinkaware, the national charity working to prevent and reduce alcohol misuse, launched its 2025 Christmas campaign, ‘Gift Yourself Tomorrow’.

The campaign invites adults across Ireland to consider a simple idea this festive season: that by drinking mindfully today, you’re giving yourself the gift of a better tomorrow — waking up refreshed, present, and ready to enjoy everything that makes Christmas special.

With December’s social calendar filling up, many people feel pressure to overindulge — but Drinkaware’s message this year is that small, mindful choices can have a significant impact.

“By drinking more mindfully this Christmas, you’re giving yourself the gift of a better tomorrow,” said Dearbhla O’Brien, CEO of Drinkaware. “Whether that’s being up early with the kids, making memories with extended family, or simply feeling good enough to enjoy cherished traditions, moderation gives adults more of what they really want from the festive season.”

A growing appetite for healthier drinking — and gaps that must not be ignored

The new Drinkaware Barometer 20251 shows that a growing number of adults in Ireland want to drink in healthier ways. Nearly half of adults say they would follow the HSE low-risk weekly guidelines if they were aware of them — a steady rise in recent years — and interest is especially strong among younger adults, with almost two-thirds of 18–24-year-olds saying they would do so.

But the research also highlights a challenge: awareness of the guidelines remains very low. Just over a quarter of adults have even heard of them, and fewer than five per cent can correctly identify what the guidelines actually are. Many people expect the recommended limits to be lower than they actually are, suggesting uncertainty but also a growing instinct toward moderation.

At the same time, a significant number of adults— particularly men, weekly drinkers, people who binge drink, and those at higher risk of harmful alcohol use — say they would not follow the guidelines even if they knew them.

“This tells us something important,” Dearbhla O’Brien notes. “People genuinely want to make healthier choices, but crucially, the information isn’t reaching those who need it most. We need clearer communication and more tailored support to close this gap.”

Making room for the moments that matter

This year’s ‘Gift Yourself Tomorrow’ campaign focuses on helping adults experience everything they value about Christmas without the downsides that sometimes follow a heavy night of drinking. The campaign encourages simple strategies — planning alcohol-free nights out, alternating drinks, or setting intentions before a night out — all of which can help people stay in control.

Dearbhla O’Brien also emphasised that moderation is not about restriction but about enhancing the Christmas break.