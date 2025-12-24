GOAL Mile: Get your Christmas off to a charitable start

At the launch of the Tallaght GOAL Mile were John Cullen, Alan Vard from GOAL, Gerry Woods, Eddie Donegan, Sharon Tighe, Alan McCabe and Viv O’Hanlon

GOAL are once again organising the GOAL Mile event this year with a variety of locations all across South West Dublin.

Tallaght AC will be hosting an event at their track on Christmas Day from 9:30am to 12:30pm as will Lucan Harriers on their track from 10am to 2pm.

An event will take place in Eamonn Ceannt Park in Crumlin on Christmas Day from 10:30am to 12pm.

In Knocklyon at Cherryfield Pitch, opposite Ballyboden St Endas an event will be held from 10am to 11:30am on Christmas Day.

Richmond Park in Inchicore will be hosting an event, partnered with St Patricks Athletic the run will take place from 11am to 1pm on St Stephens Day.

Marley Park will also see an event on St Stephens Day from 11am to 1pm, as will Terenure College with the same time schedule.

There will also be a run held in Corkagh Park with participants meeting in the main car park. This will be held on St Stephens Day at 12pm.

More than 200 GOAL Mile events will take place all across Ireland over the Christmas period with the proceeds going to fund children in need in areas such as Gaza and Sudan.

GOAL Senior Fundraising Manager, Nafisa Brennan spoke on the importance of the event.

“Your participation in this simple, family-friendly event helps GOAL make a real, tangible difference on the ground where our teams work. For example, funds raised through the GOAL Mile help provide Plumpy’Nut, a Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF) formulated to combat severe acute malnutrition in both children and adults. This peanut-based, nutrient-rich paste requires no water, and just three sachets a day can be enough to save a child’s life.

“We encourage everyone in Dublin to come out and find their local GOAL Mile this Christmas and help GOAL raise vital funds for our work with the world’s most vulnerable communities.”

GOAL Ambassador and former Ireland Rugby International Bernard Jackman touched on the upcoming GOAL Mile events.

“Christmas is about coming together, and there’s no better way to do that than the GOAL Mile. It’s a brilliant tradition, where communities lace up and move for something much bigger than us. I’ve seen what teamwork can do on the pitch.

The GOAL Mile is that same spirit, helping families in need across Gaza, Sudan and beyond. So, grab the kids, the dog, the whole crew and make your MILE matter. Organise, register, or donate today at goalmile.org.