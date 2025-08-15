Golf Classic aims to help families affected by drugs

Twenty-three playing teams have been confirmed so far for the annual JADD Golf Classic fundraiser in support of families affected by substance use.

The funds raised at the event provide “vital, emotional support” to Jobstown Assisting Drug Dependency service users and their children as they get the chance to go on a summer trip in the country.

“These are children who hardly get outside of Tallaght, let alone Dublin,” explained organiser Jacinta Keegan from JADD.

“A respite break offers them the chance to just be kids, feel safe, supported and free to enjoy moments of peace and fun.”

The golf fundraiser will take place on Friday, September 12, at the Slade Valley Golf Club in Brittas.

Everyone can participate in teams of four people, with the price of €240 per team including a goody bag and a meal at the clubhouse afterwards. Each team will have to book a time slot.

“Most of the teams play every year, as our cause strongly resonates with them,” said Jacinta. “But we encourage new people to join, and the more teams, the merrier.”

Following the tournament there will be a presentation of the first, second and third team and prizes will be awarded for ‘Longest drive’ and ‘Nearest the pin.’

A raffle will be held, “typically raising a lot of interest,” said Jacinta.

JADD Manager, Tommy Gilson, will also deliver a speech on the night to better describe what the service does in the community.

“It’s usually a very enjoyable day, and we always have great feedback – this is our 12th year,” added Jacinta.

JADD are always aiming at having more people participate and more funds raised.

Last year, there were 27 teams and this year 23 have already registered one-and-a-half months before the event.

Over the years, JADD has raised about €70,000 through their Golf Classic.

To learn more about JADD, visit HERE.

To enter a team and support their cause at the golf fundraiser, please contact Jacinta at 087 923 5505.