A man who was involved in a scam that involved contacting various golf clubs to purchase equipment and then withdrawing the payment instructions with his bank has been jailed for fraud, reports Sonya McLean.

Harpreet Gosal (33), of Parlaunt Road, Langley, Slough, England, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to four counts of dishonestly inducing someone to sell golf equipment at various dates in March and April 2024.