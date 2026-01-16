Good start for hurlers to reach Walsh Cup final

THE Dublin Hurlers have found themselves in the Walsh Cup Final after winning performances against both Wexford and Westmeath in games played last Thursday and Sunday.

Dublin had previously enjoyed away wins over Carlow and Wexford in order to book their place in the semi final clash and after travelling across the country were allowed enjoy a more familiar environment in Parnell Park, Donnycarney for the semi final game.

The game was controlled by Dublin from start to finish as they showed their quality with storming into a ten point lead by half time thanks to goals from Cian O’Sullivan, Conor Donohoe and Thomas Davis’ own Davy Keogh. The scoreline read 3-12 to 0-11.

Throughout the first half Westmeath performed admirably, responding with points of their own whenever Dublin found the back of the net with the likes of Josh Coll, Darragh McCormack and Peter Clarke all getting themselves on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Still, Dublin too were strong in the scoring department and aside from getting the ball in the back of the net were equally adept at getting it over the bar with Ballyboden St Enda’s James Madden scoring along with players such as Tom Brennan and Cathal Kennedy.

The third quarter of the game saw Westmeath offer more resistance as they threatened to work their way back into the fixture.

Dublin’s defence, headed by Lucan Sarsfields’ John Bellew had remained resolute throughout the first half however managed to concede two goals to the visitors in that third quarter.

Eoin Keyes was the first to score as he managed to poke the ball past goalkeeper Eddie Gibbons in the 43rd minute. David Williams would cause the green flag to be raised once again in the immediate aftermath from a placed ball to reduce the gap to just six points.

Dublin would soon restore their lead with frees from Ballyboden St Enda’s Darragh Kenny along with Conor Donohoe restoring order.

Faughs Liam Mostyn also played a role in seeing out the game being brought off the bench late on and adding two points to Dublin’s total tally.

The win sees the Boys in Blue in the final of the Walsh Cup where they will take on Galway this weekend.