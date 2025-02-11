Grants of up to €65,000 available for not-for-profit organisations

Sophie Thompson and Adrienne Kilkenny from Threshold Training Network who were one of the recipients last year

NOT-for-profit and charitable organisations in Dublin 24 are invited to apply for the ‘Community Health and Wellbeing’ Grants provided by the Adelaide Health Foundation.

A total of €65,000 is available, with small projects entitled to up to €5,000 each and “potential to fund some larger projects to a max of €10,000.”

The Grant application process opened on Monday, January 27 and organisations can apply at www.adelaide.ie until Friday, February 21, 12 noon.

“The purpose of the Health and Wellbeing Grant scheme is to improve healthcare and wellbeing in the Dublin 24 community,” said the Foundation, which is based at Tallaght University Hospital.

“We invite applications from local community organisations which specifically provide services or supports to improve the health and physical or mental well-being of their members or clients.”

In 2024, 15 local organisations in the area were awarded funding after “an overwhelming response to our call,” explained the Foundation.

Wellbeing was included as a core goal of the grant for the first time.

Among the projects receiving the grant were the Jobstown School Completion Programme, Crack Cocaine Recovery Courses at the New Hope Residential Centre in Kiltalown, and a Wellbeing Circle at the Threshold Training Network centre in Tallaght village.

Organisations who have previously received funding are welcome to reapply.

A specific sum of money must be sought in the application and the grants awarded must be drawn down in the current calendar year.

To find out more about the criteria, terms and conditions, visit adelaide.