Search
Grants of up to €65,000 available for not-for-profit organisations
Sophie Thompson and Adrienne Kilkenny from Threshold Training Network who were one of the recipients last year

Grants of up to €65,000 available for not-for-profit organisations

Alessia MicalizziFebruary 11, 2025 9:10 am

NOT-for-profit and charitable organisations in Dublin 24 are invited to apply for the ‘Community Health and Wellbeing’ Grants provided by the Adelaide Health Foundation.

A total of €65,000 is available, with small projects entitled to up to €5,000 each and “potential to fund some larger projects to a max of €10,000.”

The Grant application process opened on Monday, January 27 and organisations can apply at www.adelaide.ie until Friday, February 21, 12 noon.

“The purpose of the Health and Wellbeing Grant scheme is to improve healthcare and wellbeing in the Dublin 24 community,” said the Foundation, which is based at Tallaght University Hospital.

“We invite applications from local community organisations which specifically provide services or supports to improve the health and physical or mental well-being of their members or clients.”

In 2024, 15 local organisations in the area were awarded funding after “an overwhelming response to our call,” explained the Foundation.

Wellbeing was included as a core goal of the grant for the first time.

Among the projects receiving the grant were the Jobstown School Completion Programme, Crack Cocaine Recovery Courses at the New Hope Residential Centre in Kiltalown, and a Wellbeing Circle at the Threshold Training Network centre in Tallaght village.

Organisations who have previously received funding are welcome to reapply.

A specific sum of money must be sought in the application and the grants awarded must be drawn down in the current calendar year.

To find out more about the criteria, terms and conditions, visit adelaide.

Read More


Development stops on Mick’s land after planning enforcement

Tallaght

Development has stopped on privately owned land following a planning enforcement notice from South Dublin County Council. On Monday, January 13, residents...

Local Faces: Deirdre Kearns

Tallaght

WHEN it comes to community resources, the area of Firhouse possesses a bit of a hidden gem, writes Ken Doyle. A success...

Post Office in The Square is ‘committed to its customers’

Tallaght

The Post Office in The Square will open its doors in a new location within the shopping centre on Monday, March 3....

GAA head coach awarded a first-class Masters in coaching

Tallaght

One of Ireland’s leading sports coaches says he has become ‘a better coach’ after graduating from University of Limerick with a first-class...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST