Guide price of €12m for retail park
Guide price of €12m for retail park

Ellen GoughMay 23, 2025 9:14 am

A retail park in South Dubin has gone on the market with a guide price of almost €12 million.

Clarendon Properties are offering Nutgrove Retail Centre in Rathfarnham on the market for a guide price of €11.8 million.

The group originally purchased the 4,056sq m (43,659sq ft) site in 2015, paying a total of €12.8 million for both the Rathfarnham retail site and the mixed-use Beacon South Quarter in Sandyford.

The sale, being handled by agent Cushman & Wakefield, looks set to provide Clarendon with a healthy return on its investment, ten years on.

Nutgrove Retail Centre is an established retail destination, well-located in the heart of South Dublin’s Rathfarnham area. The Retail Centre lies close to the Nutgrove Shopping Centre, and the area attracts significant consumer footfall.

The site comprises four interconnected retail warehouse units and over 200 parking spaces.

It is anchored by key tenants including Home Store & More, Dealz and Petworld and currently enjoys an occupancy rate of 80.7%.

Nutgrove Retail Centre is zoned under the Dun Laoghaire/Rathdown Development Plan as District Town Centre, therefore allowing for a variety of uses.

