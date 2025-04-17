Search
Guide price of €5.25m for former Sisk headquarters
The former Sisk headquarters on the Naas Road

William O ConnorApril 17, 2025 3:28 pm

THE former headquarters of construction company John Sisk & Sons, known as Wilton Works on the Naas Road Fox and Geese has gone on the market with a guide price of €5.25 million.

Sisk had been occupiers of the site since 1964 and have relocated to a site at Citywest Business Campus since last year.

