Guide price of €5.25m for former Sisk headquarters
THE former headquarters of construction company John Sisk & Sons, known as Wilton Works on the Naas Road Fox and Geese has gone on the market with a guide price of €5.25 million.
Sisk had been occupiers of the site since 1964 and have relocated to a site at Citywest Business Campus since last year.
AUTHORWilliam O Connor
