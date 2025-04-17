Delight for Muireann: Teenager is tops in Senior Solo Drama Category

“SHE’S always had an interest in dancing and theatre!” beams proud Kingswood father Joe Edgeworth.

This is regarding his daughter Muireann Cooper Edgeworth who won first place in the category of ‘Senior Solo Drama Age 15-16’ in Sunday’s Speech and Drama Teachers of Ireland hybrid feis in the Talbot Hotel in Stillorgan.

Speech and Drama Teachers of Ireland bring children from all over the country together to celebrate the written and spoken word.

This annual feis has been celebrating children’s journeys in drama for over 40 years, having moved to a hybrid model in 2022, allowing children from all over Ireland to showcase their performances.

Muireann entered the competition representing the Rathfarnham-based Aoife Burke School of Drama and performed ‘Sister Mary Ignatius Explains it All for You’ by Christopher Durang.

She previously attended Got2Dance Stage School in Kingswood from the ages of five to fifteen before moving on to Aoife Burke in Rathfarnham.

Muireann was chosen from 14 national finalists after auditions earlier this year.

Joe said that submitting the video and being chosen as one of 15 finalists were some of the challenges of the process, given the national talent pool.

Apart from this, she also does a bit of acting at Westside Performing Arts School, as well as dancing and participating in pantos, having recently taken part in the Christmas show ‘Annie’ with Rebecca Storm in the National Concert Hall.

She has also previously taken part in the Civic panto, among others.

For this achievement, Joe would like to thank Aoife Burke Drama School, as well as Got2Dance Stage School, for giving Muireann her start in the arts.

Congratulations to Muireann!