Additional info sought on village site plans
ADDITIONAL information has been requested for plans for the construction of 11 apartments at Greenhills Court in Tallaght.
Applicant O’Mahony Holdings plans to construct 11 residential apartment units and one retail unit in two apartment blocks of three to four storeys in height over an existing basement level.
AUTHORWilliam O Connor
