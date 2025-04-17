Easter Mass Times and Church Services
Here’s a list of Easter week church services and mass times for Tallaght, Lucan, Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and surrounding communities.
Two minutes can feel like a lifetime: Show by Brenda McCann makes a return to The Civic TheatreArts & Culture
BILLY and Trisha each have one thing on their minds: Billy’s just mad for football, and Trisha just wants two blue lines....
DoubleTAKE raise their voice: We will not sit down and be quietArts & Culture
“I THINK it’s really, really important for groups like the advocates to be raising their voice about the issues they’re experiencing,” remarks...
Sheer’ class: Ed sheeran experience comes to The CivicArts & Culture
“I think what you do is awesome.” This is what Ed Sheeran told tribute artist Jack Shepherd, who is coming to the...
Delight for Muireann: Teenager is tops in Senior Solo Drama CategoryArts & Culture
“SHE’S always had an interest in dancing and theatre!” beams proud Kingswood father Joe Edgeworth. This is regarding his daughter Muireann Cooper...
AUTHOREcho Staff
