Easter Mass Times and Church Services
St. Mark's Parish, Maplewood Road, Springfield, Dublin

Easter Mass Times and Church Services

Echo StaffApril 17, 2025 4:09 pm

Here’s a list of Easter week church services and mass times for Tallaght, Lucan, Clondalkin, Ballyfermot and surrounding communities.

Two minutes can feel like a lifetime: Show by Brenda McCann makes a return to The Civic Theatre

BILLY and Trisha each have one thing on their minds: Billy’s just mad for football, and Trisha just wants two blue lines....

DoubleTAKE raise their voice: We will not sit down and be quiet

“I THINK it’s really, really important for groups like the advocates to be raising their voice about the issues they’re experiencing,” remarks...

Sheer’ class: Ed sheeran experience comes to The Civic

“I think what you do is awesome.” This is what Ed Sheeran told tribute artist Jack Shepherd, who is coming to the...

Delight for Muireann: Teenager is tops in Senior Solo Drama Category

“SHE’S always had an interest in dancing and theatre!” beams proud Kingswood father Joe Edgeworth. This is regarding his daughter Muireann Cooper...
