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Gymnasts raise over €6k for Barnardos
Olympian Gymnasts raised €6,720 for Barnardos

Gymnasts raise over €6k for Barnardos

Ellen GoughMarch 24, 2026 9:37 am

Young gymnasts across South Dublin have put their best foot forward and raised over €6,000 doing cartwheels for the children and families Barnardos supports.

For the 10th year running, Olympian Gymnastics have organised a ‘cartwheel-a-thon’ where their members are sponsored by the public to do as many cartwheels as they can in support of Barnardos work with children and families.

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