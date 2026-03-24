Gymnasts raise over €6k for Barnardos
Young gymnasts across South Dublin have put their best foot forward and raised over €6,000 doing cartwheels for the children and families Barnardos supports.
For the 10th year running, Olympian Gymnastics have organised a ‘cartwheel-a-thon’ where their members are sponsored by the public to do as many cartwheels as they can in support of Barnardos work with children and families.
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AUTHOREllen Gough
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