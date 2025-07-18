House grants information

Sixty-five per cent of applications for housing adaptation grants in Tallaght lack the correct information to proceed, a councillor said.

At the Tallaght Area Meeting on Monday, South Dublin County Council (SDCC) said a total of 79 grants for housing adaptations have been approved in the area in 2025, while 81 are “at various stages of the approval process.”

The grants are provided under the Housing (Adaptation Grants for Older People and Disabled People) Regulations 2024, to support disabled people who need their homes upgraded to better suit their needs or people aged 66 and over who live in poor housing conditions.

In response to a question by Fianna Fáil councillor for Tallaght Central, Adam Smyth, the council added that “an average of 65.65 per cent” of applications lack required documents which has them stuck in Stage 1, the initial inspection and validation phase.

“To address this, the team actively liaises with applicants to obtain missing documentation to expediate the validation process,” explained SDCC.

“I would encourage applicants to look for the support of the age friendly

co-ordinator,” added Cllr Smyth.

Following Stage 1, an estimated cost for the works is prepared in Stage 2 and a review is carried out by Senior Management in Stage 3 prior to approval of the grant amount.

An approval letter is then issued to applicants including detailed information on the grant approval and the next steps involved.

For council tenants in the Tallaght area, the Disabled Person’s Grants (DPG) scheme is available to require alterations to assist with their disability needs.

Applicants are required to submit a completed application form together with a fully completed Doctor’s Certificate and a full Occupational Therapist (OT) report.

To date this year, a total of 37 applications to the DPG scheme have been received from Tallaght.

Works are prioritised based on the level of priority assessed by the General Practitioner, said SDCC.

