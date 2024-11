Joe Maughan with his wife Helen and family at Sacred Heart’s pitch in Killinarden

“OUR BIRTHDAY wish is to find him, and please God we will,” said Sacred Heart FC President Joe Maughan thinking about the son he lost after a heart-warming surprise party at his club.

Joe’s son William and his girlfriend Anastasija Varslavane went missing in April 2015 in Gormanston, Co Meath, and their case was reclassified as murder in 2016.