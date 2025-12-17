Ilija appointed WAKO sports director

IT WAS a proud moment for Irish kickboxing recently at the WAKO Championships in Abu Dhabi as Clondalkin Bushido Martial Arts founder Ilija Salerno was officially appointed Sports Director of WAKO Europe which is the governing body for kickboxing across the continent.

The announcement was made during the 2025 Senior and Masters Championships which were the largest world championships in the sports history.

Salerno will serve out a two year term and work alongside newly elected WAKO Europe President, Espen Lund of Norway.

Salerno will be responsible for the management and development of WAKO European Cups, the coordination of event bids, strengthening international tournament engagement and promoting the growth and visibility of kickboxing across the continent.

His work will involve close collaboration with national federations, event promoters, international partners and the wider European kickboxing community.

Despite stepping onto the European stage, Salerno remains firmly committed to being the Head Coach of BMA Clondalkin, a club that he founded in 2001 and transformed into one of Ireland’s premier full time martial arts academies.

Salerno was one of the world’s elite kickboxers and dominated the international circuit from 1999 to 2010 winning both amateur and professional World titles.

He has continuously raised the standards of Irish kickboxing and has grown BMA Clondalkin through three major eras.

These include the early beginnings in 2001, the expansion to the larger Watery Lane facility in 2011 and its transition in 2020 to a modern, purpose built academy on the Ninth Lock Road.

Today BMA Clondalkin stands as a powerhouse for strength, fitness and kickboxing development in the local community.

The success of the company has led to further expansion with BMA Naas opening in 2018 under the watchful eye of Senior Coach Seamus Reynolds and Assistant Coach Shane Peppard.

A third location, BMA Southside, was opened in 2023 on Harold’s Cross Road with a coaching team made up of Amanda Clancy and Kym Fitzgerald. The club is rapidly building a strong reputation as a family centered martial arts centre.

Speaking after his appointment, Salerno expressed both pride and determination:

“It’s a privilege to take on the role of Sports Director for WAKO Europe. I look forward to working with our federations, organisers and partners to help raise the standard of kickboxing across Europe.”

For the Irish kickboxing community, and particularly for Clondalkin, Naas and Dublin Southside, this appointment marks a significant milestone, a local coach shaping the future of European kickboxing on the world stage.

