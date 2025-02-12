‘I’m tired of quick fixes’ says tenant about damp and mould
A council tenant hopes to have his roof “opened up” after reporting condensation and mould issues to South Dublin County Council for years.
Peter Howe (64) and his wife (62) have been living in a council property in Rossfield Avenue, Tallaght, for about twenty years.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
