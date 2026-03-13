Information sought from Dolcain House owners to retain fencing

The council is seeking additional information from the owners of Dolcain House over their application to retain fencing around the site.

A planning application was submitted in December 2025 seeking retention permission “for a sliding gateway security hut, associated side fences and retention of Harris type temporary fencing to enclose existing car parking area at Dulcian House Monastery Road Clondalkin”.

South Dublin County Council’s planning department have requested additional information over concerns about pedestrian access to the site, the “haphazard” appearance of the fencing and security hut already in place.

The former office building has been used for migrant accommodation since 2022, and owners Randalswood Holdings Ltd were served with an enforcement notice to remove hoardings placed around the site in August 2025.

In the order seeking additional information, dated February 18, council planners stated they had concerns with the “closure of the existing pedestrian entrances to the site” by the fencing.

“Pedestrians exiting the site are required to do so through the eastern boundary vehicular egress and through an informal pathway which crosses a grassed area and through broken fencing on the northeastern boundary of the site,” they said, asking that this issue be addressed “in the interest of pedestrian permeability and safety”.

Planners also raised concerns over “the proposed development for retention in relation to design and visual impact”, stating that Harris type fencing is normally used in “construction work and other temporary activities” and is “not intended to be utilised as a permanent boundary treatment”.

“The applicant is also requested to reconsider the design of the security hut… as it appears haphazard in appearance and is visually incongruent with the surrounding environment,” they added

Objections from three Clondalkin residents and from Cllr Linda DeCourcy (II) asked the council to refuse retention for the fencing and hut as it “detracts from our village’s charm and is undignified for the residents and staff at Dolcain House”, and “ruins what was, until a few years ago, a pleasant aspect at the entrance to the village.

“The proposal is considered to detract from the residential amenity of the area and negatively impact the character of its surrounding environment,” the council said, adding that the proposal is of “poor design and could create an unwelcome precedent”.

The applicants now have six months to address the concerns raised by the council and respond to the additional information request, which should include “a full set of revised plans and elevations”.

Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme