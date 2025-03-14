Irish Modern Dance Theatre presents two new dance pieces this spring

“THE time has flown, and all the work is hard.

“But it’s always a joy making it,” explains John Scott, choreographer, founder and creative director of Irish Modern Dance Theatre, which presents two new dance pieces this spring.

Iconic choreographer Merce Cunningham’s ‘Four Solos’, a choreographic event of four solos performed by 3 outstanding dancers set to acclaimed American composer John King’s music, will lead into a new large-scale work, ‘Begin Anywhere’ – a new work by John Scott and Mel Mercier that has made its world and Irish premieres this February and March, with a St Patrick’s Festival weeklong run in Dublin as part of the 2025 programme.

Both pieces work together as one continuous dance event each night.

Irish Modern Dance Theatre has had 33 years of exciting work while touring dance to every part of Ireland, from opera houses to small experimental galleries, and going internationally to the US, Brazil, France, Scotland, London, Germany, Italy, Sweden, Estonia, Palestine and Turkey.

John continues, “I’m writing this following our sold-out standing ovation, premier of our new work ‘Begin Anywhere’ in New York.”

Following the group’s run there, they are touring ‘Begin Anywhere’ and solos by the American “dance genius” Merce Cunningham: “We can’t wait to bring these exciting works with a large ensemble and live music to the Civic Theatre, Tallaght, on March 18, right after a week-long run at Project Arts Centre in Dublin city.”

The New York world premiere was met with overwhelmingly positive reviews, with John commenting that people have come up to him to say that ‘Begin Anywhere’ is the company’s best work so far.

“It has knockout dancing and a joyous feel somewhere between an Irish Céilí and a rock festival., mixing elements of Irish dancing formations with athletic, virtuosic jumps and fast ensemble dancing.”

‘Begin Anywhere’ will perform in the Civic on March 18 at 8pm; don’t miss it!

