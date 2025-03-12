Jack battles on after getting through semis
“That dance was one of the best dances I’ve ever seen of all of the million years I’ve been on this show.”
This is what Ballyfermot judge Karen Byrne exclaimed regarding the Paso Doble danced by Olympic gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and his Lucan pro partner Laura Nolan on last weekend’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fright Night.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Raising funds for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie ‘in memory of beautiful Kasey’Tallaght
“THEY called her ‘Irish fighting princess’,” said a bereaved mother approaching the tenth anniversary of her daughter’s death to cancer.Robbie and Michelle...
‘It’s such a relief, but it has taken too long’Tallaght
A wheelchair user has been allocated a ground floor apartment in Saggart after many years spent fighting for suitable housing and “crawling...
Seven years jail for possession of drugs worth over €3 millionTallaght
A Dublin man, whose overuse of painkillers following a workplace accident led to a drug addiction and debt, has been jailed for...
TUH: Let’s Talk About EpilepsyNews
Seizures are brief and sudden disruptions to the electrical activity in the brainEpilepsy is a neurological condition which affects the brain. Subscribe...
AUTHORRyan Butler
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.