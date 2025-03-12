Search
Jack battles on after getting through semis
Jack Woolley had a real battle in the semis

Jack battles on after getting through semis

Ryan ButlerMarch 12, 2025 4:43 pm

“That dance was one of the best dances I’ve ever seen of all of the million years I’ve been on this show.”

This is what Ballyfermot judge Karen Byrne exclaimed regarding the Paso Doble danced by Olympic gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and his Lucan pro partner Laura Nolan on last weekend’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fright Night.

Read More


Raising funds for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie ‘in memory of beautiful Kasey’

Tallaght

“THEY called her ‘Irish fighting princess’,” said a bereaved mother approaching the tenth anniversary of her daughter’s death to cancer.Robbie and Michelle...

‘It’s such a relief, but it has taken too long’

Tallaght

A wheelchair user has been allocated a ground floor apartment in Saggart after many years spent fighting for suitable housing and “crawling...

Seven years jail for possession of drugs worth over €3 million

Tallaght

A Dublin man, whose overuse of painkillers following a workplace accident led to a drug addiction and debt, has been jailed for...

TUH: Let’s Talk About Epilepsy

News

Seizures are brief and sudden disruptions to the electrical activity in the brainEpilepsy is a neurological condition which affects the brain. Subscribe...
TAGS
Share This
OLDER POST