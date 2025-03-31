Search
Jail for man found with controller for drone seen flying over Cloverhill Prison
The drone was observed flying over Cloverhill Prison

Jail for man found with controller for drone seen flying over Cloverhill Prison

Echo StaffMarch 31, 2025 10:00 am

A man found in possession of a controller for a drone attached to a copper pipe which contained over €500 of heroin seen flying over Cloverhill Prison has been jailed, reports Eimear Dodd.

Wayne McDonnell (39) pleaded guilty to a charge of having in his possession or control a drone with intent of using that drone to fly a controlled substance, diamorphine, into Cloverhill Prison in connection with facilitating or instigating a drug trafficking offence.

