Jail for man found with controller for drone seen flying over Cloverhill Prison

A man found in possession of a controller for a drone attached to a copper pipe which contained over €500 of heroin seen flying over Cloverhill Prison has been jailed, reports Eimear Dodd.

Wayne McDonnell (39) pleaded guilty to a charge of having in his possession or control a drone with intent of using that drone to fly a controlled substance, diamorphine, into Cloverhill Prison in connection with facilitating or instigating a drug trafficking offence.