Jobstown boxers pick up gold medals at Emerald Box Cup

JOBSTOWN Boxing Club continues to thrive as can be seen by performance of the athletes at this year’s Emerald BoxCup which was held in Tallaght Leisure Centre.

With six out of seven fighters winning gold, they are continuing to establish themselves as one of the top boxing gyms in not only Dublin but the country.

Brandon Geoghegan picked up the u18 gold medal at 64kg. Brandon was victorious in both of his bouts over the weekend, picking up unanimous decision wins in both with the final being against Max Ryan from Lucan Boxing Club.

Brandon’s performance in the first two rounds of the contest was enough to guarantee himself the victory and the gold medal.

Brodic Abudiore also won his division winning the gold medal in the u18 67kg weight class.

The young fighter fought three times over the weekend with a stoppage in his first round and two unanimous decisions after.

Darren O’Toole continued his winning ways after an excellent performance in Florida last month. The scintillating form continued with O’Toole winning every round in all three of his bouts at the Emerald Cup.

He joined Jobstown less than six months ago and has had 11 fights in that time, winning all 11.

Gabrielle Mongan was back in action after winning the U23s championship only a few short weeks ago. She picked up a gold medal in the women’s 70kg weight class.

Winning a split decision in her semi final and getting a victory against a former European medalist in the final bout in a unanimous decision.

Ryan Jenkins would also pick up a gold medal in the men’s 70kg weight division.

That follows a silver medal at this year’s u23 championships where lost the final to Bobbi Flood who is among the best upcoming amateurs in the country.

Josh Olaniyan made his return to the ring for the first time since the elite championships. He picked up a win against Kevin Osifo from Cherry Orchard in the 75kg weight class. Olaniyan was making a comeback after being defeated in the elite championships but looked to be back to his best cruising to a unanimous decision win.

Max Kavanagh picked up a silver medal in the tournament coming up short against Jamie Roberts from Ballybrack boxing club. The fight ended as a split decision.

Speaking on the performance in the tournament Amanda Spencer spoke: “We were one of the best teams there, we were most definitely an outstanding club out of the whole weekend. What was sweet about it was that it was in our own backyard in Jobstown.”

Super Heavyweight Adam Olaniyan received a walkover after weighing in opponents weren’t able to be found for him.

Spencer spoke on the ordeal of finding him an opponent.

“It’s frustrating because he’s not getting the bouts he should be getting, they’re avoiding him. Big time. Darren’s only in the club for six months and he’s had more fights than Adam this year, but it does go by the weight divisions. When you’re a super heavyweight it’s part and parcel, you know there’s not going to be a lot of activity when it comes to the amateur sport.”

In other competitions Charlie Connolly won the u15 cadet championship in the 63kg weight class last Friday night. Connolly beat Athlone’s Joe Joyce in the final winning on a 4/1 decision, he will now be considered for European selection.

The club is preparing for several tournaments over the coming months including a trip to Sweden in October that sees them compete on an international stage.