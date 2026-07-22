Jobstown women are top of division

THE Jobstown Celtic women’s team look to be in an extremely good position as the EWFL Division 4 league begins to reach the final stages.

The side currently sit on top of the division with an extremely impressive record of five wins from five games after scoring 24 goals and conceding just four.

They face opposition for the title from Oliver Bond Celtic and Clonee United who both sit just three points behind.

Managed by Linda Lenihan, this is her first full season managing the side after taking over last year, so far the campaign has gone better than she could have hoped.

“I only took over at the end of last season so it’s still new for me as well.

‘I knew from seeing the girls at the start of last year and how well we finished I knew we’d have a good season.

‘To be unbeaten and top of the league is great. They are more than capable. It’s great to see since they’ve put the work in.

‘They definitely got what they deserved.”

The women’s team is only in their second season since being formed last year though the side has seen massive popularity since being established with now nearly 20 players to their name.

The future is bright for the club in the women’s department also with a current talented crop of U15 players making their way through at Jobstown.

“There were a handful of girls who started it up, a small amount.

‘A lot of them were related. It just built from that but from the time I’ve taken over it’s definitely attracted some great attention and we’ve brought in some excellent footballers.”

“You can see from the younger girls coming up, the 12s, 13s and 14s are building and eventually we hope to bring them in when they get to 16 and 17 years old definitely.”

There are plenty of things to be positive about within the club at the minute, even when looking at their cup performances, Jobstown held themselves well and delivered multiple competitive displays against opposition who play in divisions above.

“We definitely have the potential to play against higher league teams, we are focusing on the league at the minute, I think that sometimes playing a higher standard opposition brings out the best of the girls.

‘Maybe it’s because there is less expectation but they just get stuck in.

‘It brings a confidence that stands to them then playing in the league.

‘We don’t shy away from any teams regardless of whether they are higher or lower than us.”