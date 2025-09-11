Jude’s topple Lucan in c’ship

THE opening round of the Camogie championship took place over the weekend with two local teams coming together in a senior championship clash between St Jude’s and Lucan Sarsfields.

The teams collided at 12th Lock where St Jude’s would ultimately do enough on the day to prevail emerging out on the favourable side of an 0-11 to 1-11 scoreline. Manager Joe McManus spoke on the sides performance after the game.

“It was great to get off to a winning start, especially in the competitive group that we have.

‘Hopefully we can be in the position to push on now. It could have gone either way throughout, Lucan were exceptionally good and we really had to dig it out all the way to the very end.

‘It took a huge effort throughout. Look, it was a championship game and it is what you’re hoping for.

‘With the level of Dublin camogie and how close teams are now it’s very positive for Dublin camogie as a whole, it’s very competitive and we expect that the remaining games now will be the exact same as well. It was a game that was there for both teams.”

A first half goal from Sinead Nolan would prove to be the difference maker for St Judes as aside from that the sides would go tit for tat with scoring points throughout the game.

Players such as Ellie Young, Aishling Gannon, Hannah Begley, Millie Farrelly, Joye Atkinson all contributing with scores across the game ensuring an even attacking distribution for St Judes.

“There wasn’t anyone specifically that was leading the scoring.

‘That’s positive that you’ve got a spread there of people who are able to add to the scoreboard. For those types of games you need people who are able to stand up and keep the scoreboard ticking.

‘These are tight games where you’re basically marking people that are the equivalent in terms of quality to you. It all comes down to very fine margins.”

Jude’s will face their next contest in two weeks time when they take on Kilmacud Crokes in Tymon Park. Two weeks after that will be their final game of the group stages as they travel to take on Na Fianna.

“It’s a relatively new group together so we’re just trying to kind of keep trying to build and take it game by game and see where we can get to.

‘It’s my first year in charge and it’s new for the management group as well. Just trying to get good performances and replicate what we’re trying to do in training.

“We want to allow the girls to play because they are ultimately the ones that are going to influence the match and there is definitely quality there.

‘When they come together as a group they are one of the best groups in Judes at the moment at Senior grade level and we’re just trying to facilitate them and wherever that takes you, wherever it takes you.”