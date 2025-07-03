‘Jump for a Dog’ event in Croke Park will see participants abseil from 150 ft for My Canine Companion charity

Michelle Carroll and Marion O’Hara collecting Kate their Sheepadoodle from K-9 companions in Cork

A Special Needs Assistant will abseil 150 feet off Croke Park heights on Friday to fundraise for the training of an autism therapy dog.

Kate, a 13-week-old assistance dog from national charity My Canine Companion, arrived in St Kevin’s Boys School, Kilnamanagh, on Wednesday, June 25, and will be a regular in the school’s autism class.

However, the dog needs to be trained by the charity to be able to provide the right care for the children, and that’s when SNA Inger Hayes decided to ‘jump in.’

“The training costs can be up to €10,000,” she said. “But there will be huge benefits for the children, mostly companionship and calm against their anxiety.”

Ms Hayes, another SNA, and two teachers from St Kevin’s, are all taking part in the national event ‘Jump for a Dog’ in Croke Park, where participants will abseil from the Hogan Stand to fundraise for the autism dog service.

“I’m really looking forward to it – it will be a good laugh,” said Ms Hayes, who raised €875 ahead of her challenge.

Meanwhile, all participants of the challenge nationally raised over €54,000 for the cause.

The ‘Jump’ will take place in Croke Park on Friday, July 4.

St Kevin’s Boys School welcome everyone to come, support and cheer Ms Hayes and all the other abseilers of the day.

