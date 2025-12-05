Keith releases second album ‘The Songs About Each Other’

“I had 13 singles over the last three years and decided to put them together now as an album,” explains Terenure singer-songwriter Keith McLoughlin, who is releasing his second album titled ‘The Songs About Each Other’ on November 27.

The album features songs he has released during 2023, 2024, and 2025, including ‘Give Me A Sign’, which was performed at the Tipperary Song of Peace Final with Sabina Vostner.

He wrote ‘Jim’s Song’ with Gillian Tuite about his friend who passed away, and ‘Like You A Little More’ and Can You Tell Me All About It?’ are songs about “emotional feelings for someone you like.”

He also wrote about his friends, including Gillian, and ‘Counting Down The Days’ is about Grace Day.

There are also guest singers featured on the album, including ‘Irish Rail’ with Annette Joy and ‘The Universe’ with KTG which is a psychic song.

The Brady’s Sessions are on Monday, November 17 from 8.30pm in Brady’s Bar, Terenure, Dublin 6W.

Playing on the night are Keith McLoughlin, Jim Loughran, Carmel Burke, Louise M, and Brandon Statner. Attendees are encouraged to give donations on the night to help the acts if they can.

Some of the writing for the album was done online through video calls, so that can be a “challenge”, especially when people live in other countries, such as Grace Day in Nashville with the time zone or Sabina Vostner in Slovenia.

‘Jim’s Song’ was a difficult song to write, because Keith “wasn’t sure how to write a song for a friend I lost.”

He did a video chat with Gillian Tuite to help him write it. They started writing it, then left it for months and came back to finish it.

Keith’s favourite song from the album is ‘Like You A Little More’, as it is “very deep in the fact that I talk about my feelings, and let’s be honest, it’s very difficult to come out and say you like someone.”

He continues by remarking that he is sure people can relate to having a friend and liking them and not knowing what to do or what will happen next in the friendship or relationship, with an upbeat tone.

He has five songs already recorded for release next year, some with him singing and some co-written with guest singers. He will release them as singles over the coming months.

He wants to do a few more open mics and another collaboration showcase concert with friends at The Cobblestone.

He would like to thank Beardfire Studios for recording his music: “Rohan Healy, Al Quiff, and David Virgin are great and work with so many.”