Ella Kelly from Tallaght is presented with the Women's Under-16 International Player of the Year award by Head Coach Tom Elmes

THE winners of the 34th Football Association of Ireland (FAI) International Awards have been confirmed following an event at the Aviva Stadium.

Ireland Women’s National Team (WNT) captain Katie McCabe from Kilnamanagh scooped the International Goal of the Year Award for her superb strike against Canada at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.